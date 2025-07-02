CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 969.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $83.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

