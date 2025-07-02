Contrasting BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $209.85 million 7.59 $91.04 million $1.94 17.87 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS $728.40 million 0.23 -$1.69 million ($0.86) -2.90

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 42.16% 8.48% 4.78% BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS -0.91% -2.60% -0.31%

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. LTC Properties pays out 117.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS pays out -23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LTC Properties and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 0 2 2 1 2.80 BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS 0 0 0 0 0.00

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.