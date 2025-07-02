Compound Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.6% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

