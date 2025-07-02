Compound Global Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.6%

VRT opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

