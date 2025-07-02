Comparing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and European Wax Center”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $1.31 billion 5.44 $112.09 million $1.93 65.72 European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.43 $10.46 million $0.20 28.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center. European Wax Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for e.l.f. Beauty and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 5 10 2 2.82 European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $118.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Risk & Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 8.53% 17.98% 10.74% European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35%

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats European Wax Center on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

