Comparing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.36 $2.31 billion $0.72 8.74 Cleveland-Cliffs $19.19 billion 0.21 -$754.00 million ($2.44) -3.34

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Cleveland-Cliffs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 3.73% 5.54% 2.92% Cleveland-Cliffs -6.35% -12.84% -4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 2 2 1 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Summary

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal beats Cleveland-Cliffs on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

