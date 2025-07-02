Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

