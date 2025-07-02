Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INCO stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.