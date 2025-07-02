Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

