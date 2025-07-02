Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

