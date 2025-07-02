Coastline Trust Co Sells 254 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

