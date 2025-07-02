Coastline Trust Co Sells 14,951 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 201,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $273.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.