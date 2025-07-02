Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5%

YUM opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $143.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

