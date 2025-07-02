Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,666,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 251,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.