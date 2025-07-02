Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

