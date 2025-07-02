Coastline Trust Co Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

Shares of GS opened at $706.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $714.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $606.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

