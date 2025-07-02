Coastline Trust Co Has $4.53 Million Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 64,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 174.6% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 24.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.60. The company has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

