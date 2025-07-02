Coastline Trust Co Has $1.82 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

