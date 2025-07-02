Coastline Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.