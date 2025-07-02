Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8%

McDonald’s stock opened at $297.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day moving average of $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

