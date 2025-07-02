Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

