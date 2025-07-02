CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

