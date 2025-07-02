Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 568.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. The trade was a 57.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

