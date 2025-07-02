Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 143.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.