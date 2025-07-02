Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $173.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

