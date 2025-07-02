Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8%

GILD opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

