Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

