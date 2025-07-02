Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

