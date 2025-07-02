Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

