Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,940,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,957,071,872.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 558,720 shares of company stock valued at $127,841,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

