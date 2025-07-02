Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 110,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

WBD opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

