Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SU opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.4133 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

