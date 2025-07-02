Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 242,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.