Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

