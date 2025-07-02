Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. TD Cowen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

