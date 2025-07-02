Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

