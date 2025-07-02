Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $46.99. 71,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 302,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Guggenheim set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $598.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.45) by $3.79. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,272,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,365,523 shares in the company, valued at $148,083,012. This trade represents a 207.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 389,731 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 389,716 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile



Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

