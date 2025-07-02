CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $54.91 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 416,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,907,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 18.8% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

