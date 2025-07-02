Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

