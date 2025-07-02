China Minsheng to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. China Minsheng has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

