CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the period. CGI Group makes up about 2.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $58,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CGI Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CGI Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CGI Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CGI Group’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

