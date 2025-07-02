Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

CNC stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

