CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,108 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

