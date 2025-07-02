Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) is Reliant Wealth Planning’s 5th Largest Position

Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.34% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CGGO opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.