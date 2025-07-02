Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUBT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

NASDAQ QUBT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 3.96.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

In other news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $466,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 46,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 351,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,040. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,059,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,685,149 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after buying an additional 1,906,749 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,953,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

