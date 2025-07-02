Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

