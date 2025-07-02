Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 41862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Calix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889,102 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $15,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 382,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 364,209 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

