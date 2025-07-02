Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Down 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 26.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 368.80 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 372.59 ($5.12). Approximately 41,195,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,958% from the average daily volume of 1,347,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.50 ($6.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 640 ($8.79) to GBX 660 ($9.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 471.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £901.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($7.04), for a total transaction of £259,399.68 ($356,465.14). Also, insider Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £326,320 ($448,426.55). Insiders sold 136,476 shares of company stock valued at $68,845,968 over the last 90 days. 9.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

