Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 508.46 ($6.99). Approximately 401,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,028,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($7.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYIT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 640 ($8.79) to GBX 660 ($9.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group Trading Down 23.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 471.44. The stock has a market cap of £936.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 25.47%. On average, analysts expect that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bytes Technology Group

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.87), for a total value of £326,320 ($448,426.55). Also, insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($7.04), for a total value of £259,399.68 ($356,465.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,476 shares of company stock valued at $68,845,968. Company insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.