Brokerages Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT at $13.71

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

PTLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W downgraded Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Portillo’s Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of PTLO opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $899.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 10,963.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,947,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after buying an additional 4,902,741 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $17,489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 53.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 1,191,443 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 675.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,070,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Portillo’s by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 641,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

